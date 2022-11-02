Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $18.07

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.07 and traded as low as $15.02. Flexsteel Industries shares last traded at $15.13, with a volume of 11,839 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FLXS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flexsteel Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Flexsteel Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

Flexsteel Industries Trading Down 1.6 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.07. The company has a market capitalization of $80.25 million, a PE ratio of -48.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Flexsteel Industries Dividend Announcement

Flexsteel Industries ( NASDAQ:FLXS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $124.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.42 million. Flexsteel Industries had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Flexsteel Industries, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Flexsteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -193.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flexsteel Industries

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 109.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 49.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 106,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 40.7% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

About Flexsteel Industries

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and online marketer of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

