Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target Cut to $89.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $112.00 to $89.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.86% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered Floor & Decor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.93.

Floor & Decor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $71.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.27. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $59.91 and a twelve month high of $145.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 6,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $573,262.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,762.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FND. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

