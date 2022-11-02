Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Flowers Foods Stock Down 0.5 %

FLO opened at $28.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Flowers Foods has a 52 week low of $24.15 and a 52 week high of $29.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.67.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Flowers Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Flowers Foods will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flowers Foods

In related news, Director Thomas Caldecot Chubb III purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,902.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Thomas Caldecot Chubb III acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,902.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 143,020 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $4,000,269.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,781,580 shares in the company, valued at $49,830,792.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 13,356 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 265,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after purchasing an additional 18,498 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank PA lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 104,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.