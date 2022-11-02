Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
FLO opened at $28.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Flowers Foods has a 52 week low of $24.15 and a 52 week high of $29.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.67.
Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Flowers Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Flowers Foods will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 13,356 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 265,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after purchasing an additional 18,498 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank PA lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 104,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.
