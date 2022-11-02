Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:UZAPF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:UZAPF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $161.67.

UZAPF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered Flughafen Zürich from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Flughafen Zürich from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Flughafen Zürich Price Performance

UZAPF opened at $151.35 on Wednesday. Flughafen Zürich has a 1 year low of $148.00 and a 1 year high of $208.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.09.

Flughafen Zürich Company Profile

Flughafen Zürich AG owns and operates the Zurich in Switzerland. It provides infrastructure and services related to flight operations, including the runway system, apron zones, passenger zones in the terminals, freight operations, passenger handling and services, and safety; support for passengers with reduced mobility; and check-in areas and facilities, baggage sorting and handling system, aircraft power supply system, handling apron areas, and the related services.

