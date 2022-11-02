Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Holdings Cut by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,174 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Fluor were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Fluor by 6.3% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Fluor in the second quarter worth about $535,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Fluor by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 334,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,594,000 after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Fluor in the first quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Fluor by 8.6% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 10,213 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Fluor to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price target on Fluor in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fluor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE:FLR opened at $30.97 on Wednesday. Fluor Co. has a 12 month low of $19.38 and a 12 month high of $31.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.85, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.18). Fluor had a positive return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Fluor’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

