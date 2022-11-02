Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,677 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $34.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.27 and a 1 year high of $69.13.

Focus Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:FOCS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 26.82%. The business had revenue of $539.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.87 million. Equities analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOCS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Focus Financial Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.71.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

