Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on FMX. UBS Group raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $104.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $92.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.71.
Fomento Económico Mexicano Price Performance
Shares of NYSE FMX opened at $73.90 on Monday. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 1-year low of $58.73 and a 1-year high of $84.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.85.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fomento Económico Mexicano
About Fomento Económico Mexicano
Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fomento Económico Mexicano (FMX)
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Strong Q3 Driving Growth At S&P 500 Component Citizens Financial
Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.