Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FMX. UBS Group raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $104.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $92.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.71.

Shares of NYSE FMX opened at $73.90 on Monday. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 1-year low of $58.73 and a 1-year high of $84.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMX. Coerente Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Coerente Capital Management now owns 133,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 186,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,416,000 after buying an additional 94,628 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter valued at $317,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. 19.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

