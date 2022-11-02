Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) PT Lowered to $37.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Foot Locker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Foot Locker to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.79.

Foot Locker Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE FL opened at $32.20 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $57.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Insider Activity

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.35. Foot Locker had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $77,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,966.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Foot Locker news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $77,475.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,966.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $42,138.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,468,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,223,643.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 557,380 shares of company stock worth $18,395,121 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,227 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 220,900 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $6,552,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 378.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 101.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,129 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 48.4% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,062 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares during the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

