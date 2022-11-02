Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.37

Foran Mining Co. (CVE:FOM – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.37 and traded as low as C$2.30. Foran Mining shares last traded at C$2.33, with a volume of 230,116 shares traded.

Several research firms have commented on FOM. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Foran Mining from C$3.50 to C$3.30 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Foran Mining from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on shares of Foran Mining from C$2.65 to C$2.75 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 5.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.35. The firm has a market cap of C$595.44 million and a P/E ratio of -77.67.

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

