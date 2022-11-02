Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,130 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Forrester Research were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Forrester Research by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,755,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,025,000 after acquiring an additional 167,042 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Forrester Research by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,289,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,758,000 after purchasing an additional 30,629 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Forrester Research by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 368,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,769,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Forrester Research by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 153,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after purchasing an additional 77,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Forrester Research by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 89,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Forrester Research in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Forrester Research in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Forrester Research Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Forrester Research

FORR opened at $42.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $804.75 million, a PE ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.39. Forrester Research, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.08 and a fifty-two week high of $60.90.

In other news, insider Kelley Hippler sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $371,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,136.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

About Forrester Research

(Get Rating)

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research portfolio services include Forrester Research, SiriusDecisions Research, and Forrester Decisions, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.