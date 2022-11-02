Fortune 45 LLC Boosts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fortune 45 LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,057.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,590 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 12,960 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.7% of Fortune 45 LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Fortune 45 LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in Amazon.com by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,958 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,903,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 866 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after buying an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $96.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.06 and a 12 month high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $986.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.84, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 321,668 shares of company stock valued at $15,823,040. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $164.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.76.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

