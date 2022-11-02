Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FCPT shares. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Four Corners Property Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Four Corners Property Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 16.1% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 77,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 10,764 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the first quarter worth $37,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 15.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,074,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,185,000 after purchasing an additional 538,865 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Price Performance

Four Corners Property Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of FCPT stock opened at $25.71 on Wednesday. Four Corners Property Trust has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $30.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.38 and a 200-day moving average of $26.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.333 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.92%.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.