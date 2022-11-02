FutureFuel (FF) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter.

Get FutureFuel alerts:

FutureFuel Price Performance

FF stock opened at $6.68 on Wednesday. FutureFuel has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $10.63. The company has a market cap of $292.34 million, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.51 and a 200 day moving average of $7.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FutureFuel

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of FutureFuel by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,225,359 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,653,000 after purchasing an additional 35,119 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 942,362 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after acquiring an additional 18,730 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 290.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 405,090 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 301,269 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 369,519 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in FutureFuel by 141.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 352,731 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after buying an additional 206,869 shares during the period. 46.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on FutureFuel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About FutureFuel

(Get Rating)

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FutureFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureFuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.