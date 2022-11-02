FutureFuel (FF) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th.
FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter.
FutureFuel Price Performance
FF stock opened at $6.68 on Wednesday. FutureFuel has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $10.63. The company has a market cap of $292.34 million, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.51 and a 200 day moving average of $7.28.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on FutureFuel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.
