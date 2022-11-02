FY2022 EPS Estimates for TFI International Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) – Cormark cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TFI International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 31st. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $8.22 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.24. The consensus estimate for TFI International’s current full-year earnings is $8.11 per share.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on TFI International from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on TFI International from C$160.00 to C$158.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on TFI International from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on TFI International from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on TFI International from C$160.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.56.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is 12.26%.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in TFI International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 45,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in TFI International by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TFI International by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,361,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,548,000 after purchasing an additional 676,650 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in TFI International in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its stake in TFI International by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.79% of the company’s stock.
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
