FY2022 EPS Estimates for TFI International Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) – Cormark cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TFI International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 31st. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $8.22 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.24. The consensus estimate for TFI International’s current full-year earnings is $8.11 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on TFI International from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on TFI International from C$160.00 to C$158.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on TFI International from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on TFI International from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on TFI International from C$160.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.56.

TFI International Price Performance

TFI International Increases Dividend

Shares of TFII opened at $92.70 on Tuesday. TFI International has a 52-week low of $71.63 and a 52-week high of $116.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is 12.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TFI International

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in TFI International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 45,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in TFI International by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TFI International by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,361,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,548,000 after purchasing an additional 676,650 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in TFI International in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its stake in TFI International by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Featured Stories

