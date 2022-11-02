Galileo Resources (LON:GLR) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.46

Shares of Galileo Resources Plc (LON:GLR – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 1.47 ($0.02). Galileo Resources shares last traded at GBX 1.38 ($0.02), with a volume of 2,885,692 shares trading hands.

Galileo Resources Trading Down 5.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 12.53, a current ratio of 12.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.46 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.19.

Galileo Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Galileo Resources Plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in South Africa, Botswana, Zambia, Zimbabwe, and the United States. The company explores for zinc, iron, manganese, copper, and gold deposits, as well as rare earths and aggregates. Its projects include the Star Zinc project located in Lusaka, Zambia; Kalahari Copper Belt project situated in Botswana; Kashitu Zinc project and Luansobe Copper project located in Zambia; Kamativi Lithium and Bulawayo Gold projects situated in Zimbabwe; Shinganda Copper and Gold project located in central Zambia; Ferber project situated in Nevada, the United States; and Glenover Rare Earth project located in Limpopo, South Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Galileo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galileo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.