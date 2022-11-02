GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Gap Up to $28.17

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.17, but opened at $29.00. GameStop shares last traded at $30.69, with a volume of 377,869 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently commented on GME. StockNews.com raised GameStop to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on GameStop from $30.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.58 and a beta of -0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 33.28% and a negative net margin of 8.57%. GameStop’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GME. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in GameStop by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in GameStop by 411.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in GameStop by 3,400.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 323.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 9.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

