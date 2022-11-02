Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,093.05

Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,093.05 ($13.21) and traded as high as GBX 1,117.98 ($13.51). Gamma Communications shares last traded at GBX 1,096 ($13.24), with a volume of 60,977 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) target price on shares of Gamma Communications in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Gamma Communications Stock Up 3.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of £1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,826.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,093.05 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,131.97.

Gamma Communications Cuts Dividend

About Gamma Communications

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a GBX 5 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. Gamma Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

(Get Rating)

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized business. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, and inbound call control services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, network, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

