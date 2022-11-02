Gateley (LON:GTLY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $189.37

Gateley (Holdings) Plc (LON:GTLY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 189.37 ($2.29) and traded as low as GBX 178 ($2.15). Gateley shares last traded at GBX 179.50 ($2.17), with a volume of 260,608 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gateley in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Get Gateley alerts:

Gateley Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.51, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 189.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 200.75. The company has a market cap of £223.69 million and a P/E ratio of 1,495.83.

Gateley Increases Dividend

About Gateley

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.9%. This is a positive change from Gateley’s previous dividend of $3.00. Gateley’s payout ratio is currently 87.50%.

(Get Rating)

Gateley (Holdings) Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial legal and consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services; Corporate; Business Services; Employees, Pensions and Benefits; and Property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gateley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gateley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.