General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $3.43 Per Share

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for General Dynamics in a research report issued on Sunday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $3.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.51. The consensus estimate for General Dynamics’ current full-year earnings is $12.18 per share.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com raised General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.50.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of GD stock opened at $249.91 on Tuesday. General Dynamics has a 12-month low of $188.64 and a 12-month high of $254.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $230.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of General Dynamics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the third quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.