Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,221 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Genesco were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genesco by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Genesco in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Genesco by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Genesco by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on GCO. StockNews.com raised Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

Shares of GCO opened at $46.65 on Wednesday. Genesco Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.54 and a 52-week high of $73.72. The company has a market capitalization of $609.67 million, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.33. Genesco had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $535.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genesco Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

