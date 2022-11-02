Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target Increased to $92.00 by Analysts at Maxim Group

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Maxim Group from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $79.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays raised Gilead Sciences from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.80.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $79.34 on Monday. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $79.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $99.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.47.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.07. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.5% during the third quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 68.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.1% during the first quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

