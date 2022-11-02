Global Opportunities Trust (LON:GOT) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $289.54

Global Opportunities Trust plc (LON:GOT – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 289.54 ($3.50) and traded as high as GBX 294.45 ($3.56). Global Opportunities Trust shares last traded at GBX 294 ($3.55), with a volume of 5,355 shares changing hands.
Global Opportunities Trust Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 289.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £87.37 million and a PE ratio of 890.91.
About Global Opportunities Trust
EP Global Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited. The fund is co-managed by Edinburgh Partners Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
