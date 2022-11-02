Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Research Coverage Started at Craig Hallum

Stock analysts at Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 119.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Globalstar Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT opened at $2.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.60 and a beta of 0.41. Globalstar has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $2.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $36.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 million. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 28.57% and a negative net margin of 74.68%. Equities analysts forecast that Globalstar will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Globalstar

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director James Monroe III purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.83 per share, with a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director James Monroe III purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.83 per share, with a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel L Barbee Iv Ponder purchased 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.78 per share, with a total value of $27,590.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now owns 1,612,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,104.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 247,500 shares of company stock valued at $438,310. Company insiders own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSAT. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in Globalstar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Globalstar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Globalstar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Globalstar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Globalstar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

