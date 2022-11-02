Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Research Coverage Started at Craig Hallum

Stock analysts at Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSATGet Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 119.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Globalstar Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT opened at $2.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.60 and a beta of 0.41. Globalstar has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $2.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSATGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $36.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 million. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 28.57% and a negative net margin of 74.68%. Equities analysts forecast that Globalstar will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Globalstar

In other news, Director James Monroe III purchased 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.83 per share, with a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel L Barbee Iv Ponder purchased 15,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.78 per share, with a total value of $27,590.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now owns 1,612,418 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,870,104.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 247,500 shares of company stock valued at $438,310. Company insiders own 62.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSAT. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in Globalstar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Globalstar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Globalstar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Globalstar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Globalstar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

