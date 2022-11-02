Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) Now Covered by Craig Hallum

Analysts at Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target indicates a potential upside of 119.30% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Globalstar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Globalstar Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of GSAT opened at $2.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.60 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.50. Globalstar has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

