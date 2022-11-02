Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $155.08

Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 155.08 ($1.87) and traded as low as GBX 146 ($1.76). Greencoat UK Wind shares last traded at GBX 146.30 ($1.77), with a volume of 2,138,154 shares trading hands.

Greencoat UK Wind Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 14.34, a quick ratio of 14.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 154.95 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 155.08. The company has a market cap of £3.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 406.39.

Greencoat UK Wind Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.93 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. Greencoat UK Wind’s payout ratio is 20.32%.

About Greencoat UK Wind

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

