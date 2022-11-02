Gresham Technologies (LON:GHT) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $147.61

Gresham Technologies plc (LON:GHT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 147.61 ($1.78) and traded as low as GBX 140 ($1.69). Gresham Technologies shares last traded at GBX 143 ($1.73), with a volume of 168,175 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £119.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14,300.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 143.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 147.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Gresham Technologies plc provides reconciliation, regulatory reporting, connectivity, and data aggregation solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, rest of Americas, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Clareti Solutions, Other Solutions, and Contracting Services segments.

