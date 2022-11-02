GRIT Investment Trust (LON:GRIT) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.08

GRIT Investment Trust PLC (LON:GRIT – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.08 ($0.13) and traded as low as GBX 3.46 ($0.04). GRIT Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 4 ($0.05), with a volume of 1,693,183 shares.

GRIT Investment Trust Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 10.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 11.08. The stock has a market cap of £191,368.00 and a PE ratio of 200.00.

GRIT Investment Trust Company Profile

Global Resources Investment Trust Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Global Resources Investment Trust Plc was founded in 2012 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

