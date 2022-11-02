Grupo México (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.14

Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.14 and traded as low as $3.70. Grupo México shares last traded at $3.71, with a volume of 7,868 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Grupo México from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.
Grupo México Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.14.
About Grupo México
Grupo México, SAB. de C.V. engages in copper production, freight transportation, and infrastructure businesses worldwide. The company operates through Mining, Transportation, and Infrastructure divisions. The Mining division explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, zinc, sulfuric acid, gold, and selenium.
