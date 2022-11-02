Guggenheim Begins Coverage on Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC)

Investment analysts at Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Century Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Century Therapeutics Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IPSC opened at $10.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $631.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.22. Century Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $25.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 17.79 and a quick ratio of 17.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Century Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:IPSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Century Therapeutics will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Century Therapeutics news, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $7,166,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,816,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,973,086.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Deep Track Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Century Therapeutics by 270.6% during the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 926,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,664,000 after acquiring an additional 676,469 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Century Therapeutics by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Century Therapeutics by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 13,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Century Therapeutics by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

About Century Therapeutics



Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

