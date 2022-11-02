Guggenheim Cuts Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Price Target to $18.00

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Guggenheim from $26.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s price target indicates a potential upside of 437.31% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $63.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wedbush lowered shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

NASDAQ YMAB opened at $3.35 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.97. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $28.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.12.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:YMAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.26). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.40% and a negative net margin of 338.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Y-mAbs Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of YMAB. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 108.9% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,877,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,308,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,428,000 after purchasing an additional 852,112 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,296,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 386.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 398,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 316,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,945,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,986,000 after purchasing an additional 177,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

