Guggenheim Initiates Coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Research analysts at Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IOVA. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ IOVA opened at $9.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.41. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $26.13.

Institutional Trading of Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 85.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1,459.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

