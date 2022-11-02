Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $280.00.

HLN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Haleon in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Haleon from GBX 280 ($3.38) to GBX 250 ($3.02) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Argus initiated coverage on Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Haleon in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Haleon in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of HLN opened at $6.14 on Wednesday. Haleon has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.05.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLN. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Haleon during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Haleon during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Haleon during the third quarter valued at $33,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Haleon during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Haleon during the third quarter valued at $60,000.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

