Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Oppenheimer

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $62.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 83.62% from the stock’s current price.

HASI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HASI opened at $27.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 18.16 and a quick ratio of 18.15. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a one year low of $21.56 and a one year high of $65.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.62.

Insider Transactions at Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 38.63% and a return on equity of 10.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel purchased 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 537,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,529,056.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel bought 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,529,056.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc T. Pangburn bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.95 per share, with a total value of $99,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,386.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 11,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,706,000 after buying an additional 7,585 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 4,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 15,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 7,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Washington CORP increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 168.9% in the 1st quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 130,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,184,000 after purchasing an additional 81,901 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

(Get Rating)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.