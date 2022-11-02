HC Wainwright Boosts Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM) Price Target to $53.00

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 300.00% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.
Actinium Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.25 on Monday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $14.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.33.
About Actinium Pharmaceuticals
Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.
