Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Position Trimmed by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Heartland Express

In other Heartland Express news, Director Michael John Sullivan purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.28 per share, for a total transaction of $28,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,800.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Heartland Express Stock Up 2.3 %

Heartland Express Announces Dividend

HTLD stock opened at $15.22 on Wednesday. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $17.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HTLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Heartland Express to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Heartland Express Profile

(Get Rating)

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Featured Stories

