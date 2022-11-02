Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Price Target Cut to €105.00

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from €109.00 ($111.22) to €105.00 ($107.14) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HEINY. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Heineken from €79.00 ($80.61) to €77.00 ($78.57) in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Heineken from €123.00 ($125.51) to €105.00 ($107.14) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Heineken from €116.00 ($118.37) to €114.00 ($116.33) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on Heineken from €125.00 ($127.55) to €120.00 ($122.45) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Heineken from €106.00 ($108.16) to €86.00 ($87.76) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.71.

Shares of HEINY stock opened at $41.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.75. Heineken has a fifty-two week low of $40.71 and a fifty-two week high of $59.35.

Heineken N.V. engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. It also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Follow The Fox, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

