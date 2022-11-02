Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Given New $31.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by B. Riley from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Herbalife Nutrition Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HLF opened at $20.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.16. Herbalife Nutrition has a 1 year low of $19.30 and a 1 year high of $45.85.

Institutional Trading of Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition ( NYSE:HLF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.21% and a negative return on equity of 27.55%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Herbalife Nutrition’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

