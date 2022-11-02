Herencia Resources (LON:HER) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.01

Herencia Resources PLC (LON:HER – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.02 ($0.00). Herencia Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00), with a volume of 12,883,056 shares traded.
Herencia Resources Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.33, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.01.
About Herencia Resources
Herencia Resources plc., together with its subsidiaries, provides metals and minerals exploration and development services. The company owns a portfolio of zinc, silver, lead, copper, and gold deposits in Chile. Its projects include the Picachos Copper project, which is located approximately 50 km south east of the coastal city of La Serena; and the Guamanga Copper-Gold project that covers an area of approximately 11.2 square kilometers, which comprises the iron oxide copper-gold and various porphyry targets, as well as tenement positions in the La Serena area located in northern Chile.
Featured Stories
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Strong Q3 Driving Growth At S&P 500 Component Citizens Financial
Receive News & Ratings for Herencia Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herencia Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.