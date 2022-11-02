Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Short Interest Update

Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the September 30th total of 1,140,000 shares. Currently, 10.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 94,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HSKA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Heska to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Heska from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Heska in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.00.

Heska Price Performance

Heska stock opened at $72.19 on Wednesday. Heska has a 52 week low of $67.60 and a 52 week high of $225.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.64. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $781.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.97 and a beta of 1.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heska

Heska ( NASDAQ:HSKA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Heska had a negative return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $64.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.26 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Heska will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSKA. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Heska during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Heska by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Heska by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 47,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,612,000 after purchasing an additional 7,248 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Heska during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Heska by 168.7% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

