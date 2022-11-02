HICL Infrastructure (LON:HICL) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $172.17

HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 172.17 ($2.08) and traded as low as GBX 163 ($1.97). HICL Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 164 ($1.98), with a volume of 3,089,668 shares trading hands.

HICL Infrastructure Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £3.33 billion and a PE ratio of 863.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 165.92 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 172.17.

Get HICL Infrastructure alerts:

Insider Activity at HICL Infrastructure

In other news, insider Martin Pugh purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 155 ($1.87) per share, with a total value of £21,700 ($26,220.40).

About HICL Infrastructure

HICL Infrastructure PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. For direct investments, it seeks to invest in infrastructure projects. It invests in project companies which have not yet completed the construction phases of their concessions including project companies which are in the process of bidding for project concessions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HICL Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HICL Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.