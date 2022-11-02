Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Cut to $340.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.84% from the stock’s previous close.

HD has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $327.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.36.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE HD opened at $296.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.96. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $285.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.90.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Home Depot will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Home Depot

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tobam bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 119.5% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

