Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,435 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HOPE. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 152.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 71,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Hope Bancorp by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 569,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,152,000 after buying an additional 72,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Hope Bancorp by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,272,000 after buying an additional 46,650 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Hope Bancorp

In related news, Director William J. Lewis sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $106,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,462.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hope Bancorp Trading Down 1.2 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on HOPE. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Hope Bancorp to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Hope Bancorp to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Hope Bancorp to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hope Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $13.41 on Wednesday. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $17.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.84 and a 200-day moving average of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 31.65%. The company had revenue of $166.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hope Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.94%.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

