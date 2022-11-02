HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HOWWY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.80

HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HOWWY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.80 and traded as low as $4.80. HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR shares last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 2,500 shares changing hands.
HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 15.69, a current ratio of 15.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average of $4.80.
About HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR
Hopewell Holdings Limited (HHL), the Hong Kong-based group, was listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong in 1972. HHL and its subsidiaries are active in the fields of property development and investment, investment in infrastructure projects, hotel investment and management, restaurant operations and food catering.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR (HOWWY)
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Why American Water Works May Not Want a Fed Pivot
Receive News & Ratings for HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.