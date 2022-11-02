Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Price Target Raised to $78.00

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 14.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.25.

NYSE:HLI opened at $91.02 on Monday. Houlihan Lokey has a 1-year low of $74.18 and a 1-year high of $122.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.68 and a 200 day moving average of $81.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLI. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 81.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

