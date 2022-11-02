Hovde Group Boosts Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Price Target to $38.00

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Hovde Group to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trustmark in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Trustmark Stock Performance

Shares of TRMK opened at $36.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.85. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.81. Trustmark has a 12-month low of $26.67 and a 12-month high of $36.82.

Trustmark Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Trustmark

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Trustmark’s payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Trustmark by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,381,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,923,000 after acquiring an additional 90,274 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,830,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,405,000 after purchasing an additional 31,278 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Trustmark by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 872,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,466,000 after purchasing an additional 246,723 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Trustmark by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 759,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Trustmark by 2.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 650,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,760,000 after buying an additional 18,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

