HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Cut to $475.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 63.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on HubSpot from $410.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on HubSpot from $350.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on HubSpot from $617.00 to $444.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on HubSpot from $461.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $483.78.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $290.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.65 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $322.01. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $245.03 and a 1 year high of $866.00.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $421.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.67 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. Equities analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.70, for a total transaction of $2,419,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 648,280 shares in the company, valued at $184,565,316. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at $14,630,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.70, for a total transaction of $2,419,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 648,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,565,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,200 shares of company stock worth $4,930,950. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter valued at approximately $283,913,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 33.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,934,000 after acquiring an additional 284,039 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,395,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 21.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 793,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,600,000 after acquiring an additional 139,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in HubSpot by 13,806.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 110,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,817,000 after purchasing an additional 109,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

