Human Investing LLC Sells 297 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Human Investing LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,062 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 0.7% of Human Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 114,581 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 5.4% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 64,781 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 7.0% in the first quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 39,316 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the first quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,931 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.0% in the first quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 22,411 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on AAPL. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Fundamental Research set a $177.07 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Finally, set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.56.

Insider Activity at Apple

Apple Stock Down 1.8 %

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 457,386 shares of company stock worth $70,627,433. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $150.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.