Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target Raised to $620.00 at Morgan Stanley

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $549.00 to $620.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.81% from the company’s current price.

HUM has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $514.00 to $576.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Humana from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Humana in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 price objective on Humana in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Humana from $541.00 to $544.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $526.67.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE HUM opened at $554.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Humana has a twelve month low of $351.20 and a twelve month high of $563.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $499.21 and its 200 day moving average is $474.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humana

In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total value of $621,312.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Humana in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Humana in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Humana in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 42.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.