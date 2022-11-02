Ibstock (LON:IBST) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $174.65

Ibstock plc (LON:IBST – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 174.65 ($2.11) and traded as low as GBX 154.10 ($1.86). Ibstock shares last traded at GBX 155.40 ($1.88), with a volume of 933,485 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Ibstock from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 180 ($2.17) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ibstock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 232.40 ($2.81).

The stock has a market cap of £617.49 million and a P/E ratio of 1,036.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 174.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 180.04.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

