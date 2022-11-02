iCo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ICOTF) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.49

iCo Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICOTF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.49 and traded as low as $0.21. iCo Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 1,250 shares trading hands.

iCo Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.49. The company has a market cap of $1.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.03.

iCo Therapeutics Company Profile

